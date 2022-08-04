Lansing Street Advisors Takes $934,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

