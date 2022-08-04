Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,190,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 18,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

