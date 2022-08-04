LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $131.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Up 8.3 %

LCII opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.