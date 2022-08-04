Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Lear by 2,314.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 566,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

