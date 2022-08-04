Lear (NYSE:LEA) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 2.1 %

LEA stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,599. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.