LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 12,280,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $19,794,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,836,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.55 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

