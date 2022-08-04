Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,306. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.