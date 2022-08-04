Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,306. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

