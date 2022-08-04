Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

