Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

