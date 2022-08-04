Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 171634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$147.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,610. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $66,400.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

