Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 652,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

