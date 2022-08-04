LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

