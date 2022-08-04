LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.02.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.