LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB opened at $1.03 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.47.
About LightInTheBox
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.