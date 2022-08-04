Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 7.7%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 113,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,194,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.