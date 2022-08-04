Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 7.6%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.42 and last traded at C$29.06. 541,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,380,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$71.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lightspeed Commerce

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,904. Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568 in the last 90 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

