Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lilium by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.