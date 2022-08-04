Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Lilium Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:LILM opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
