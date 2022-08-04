Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 38,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,113,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
LILM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.
Lilium Stock Up 10.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
