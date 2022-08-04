Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $140.80. 2,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,557. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

