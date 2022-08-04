Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

LIND stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $432.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

