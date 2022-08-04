Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $432.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.