Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LINDGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

