Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
LIND traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $19.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.