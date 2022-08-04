Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

