Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.