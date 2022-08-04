Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $71,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.54.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.