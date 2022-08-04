LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.
LivaNova Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 707,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
