LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

LL Flooring Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,445. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LL Flooring by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.