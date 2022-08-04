LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

