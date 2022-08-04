LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,847. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

