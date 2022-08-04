Logitech International (LOGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/28/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 84 to CHF 68. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

7/27/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 72 to CHF 66. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $85.00.

7/14/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Logitech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,307. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

