Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
