Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.