LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Down 4.2%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 153,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 792,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.74 ($0.07).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.42.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.