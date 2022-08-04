Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $200,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 30.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $546.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $519.35 and a 200-day moving average of $561.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

