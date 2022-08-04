Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170,402 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $100,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 31,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.12.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

