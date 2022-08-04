Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $141,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

