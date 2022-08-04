Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $233.62 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 969,757 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $233,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.98 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $460.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

