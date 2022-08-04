Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $71.55 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Arch Capital Group worth $71,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $57,725,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after purchasing an additional 660,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 483.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 461,068 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,231,000 after purchasing an additional 403,074 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

