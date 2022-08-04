Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $74.93 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 905.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Allstate worth $74,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.29. 20,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,685. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

