Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $91.95 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $91,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after buying an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

CB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.63. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $169.31 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

