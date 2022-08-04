Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $79.18 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,935,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $178,087,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,592,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,818,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 116,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,639. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

