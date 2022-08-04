Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 770.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Baker Hughes worth $89,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 155,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

