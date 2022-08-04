Lossless Achieves Market Cap of $12.22 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $357,629.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

