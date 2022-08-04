Lossless Achieves Market Cap of $12.22 Million (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $357,629.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
