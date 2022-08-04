Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,712 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.54. 41,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.