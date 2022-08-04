LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of LPLA opened at $217.06 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.16.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

