Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. 449,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

