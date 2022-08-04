Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

LYFT stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lyft by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

