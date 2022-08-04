LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.