LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. 35,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

