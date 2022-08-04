Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 94,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

