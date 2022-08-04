Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Up 1.7 %

Macerich stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after buying an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

