Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVDA stock opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.66. The company has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

