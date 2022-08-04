Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $26.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

