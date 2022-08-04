Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,574. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $18,223,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.